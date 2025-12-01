Grant racked up 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 loss to the Thunder.

Grant has continued to produce strong numbers since moving into the starting lineup Nov. 16, and he's been putting up solid contributions not only as a scorer, but also in peripheral categories. Grant is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 boards, 2.6 assists and a combined 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in those seven starts, making him a valuable fantasy option across all formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis.