Grant (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets.
Grant is trending towards missing his seventh straight game and ninth out of the last ten. Assuming he ultimately does get ruled out, Toumani Camara and Jabari Walker would likely continue to benefit. More clarity on the veteran's forward's final status should come closer to game time.
