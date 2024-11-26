Share Video

Grant (illness) will play Monday night against the Grizzlies.

Grant was added to the injury report as questionable due to an illness, but he'll ultimately be able to play through it. He's hit a rough patch of late, averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five appearances.

