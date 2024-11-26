Grant (illness) will play Monday night against the Grizzlies.
Grant was added to the injury report as questionable due to an illness, but he'll ultimately be able to play through it. He's hit a rough patch of late, averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Working through illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Bounces back in win Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Will play vs. Rockets•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Tabbed as questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Disappointing numbers Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Available vs. Houston•