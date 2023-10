Grant will be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Suns for rest purposes, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The Blazers have evidently seen enough of the starters this preseason, as Grant and the majority of the first unit will get Monday off. Jabari Walker, Toumani Camara and Duop Reath will man the frontcourt with Portland giving its youth a chance to show what they can do.