Grant posted 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and a block across 26 minutes in Saturday's 138-133 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Grant was outstanding Saturday, missing just three shots from the field and finishing as one of Portland's main scorers despite a tight five-point loss. Given he signed a five-year, $160 million contract with the Blazers in the offseason, Grant should play a prominent role in a rebuilding franchise as one of the primary offensive threats and the starting power forward.