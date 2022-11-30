Grant fouled out of Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers after recording 32 points (12-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes.

Grant has had some ups and downs this season, but he's arguably going through his best -- and most prolific -- stretch of the campaign with 21 or more points in four games in a row. Grant is averaging 22.0 points per game this season and is firmly entrenched as one of Portland's main offensive threats on a game-to-game basis, though it's worth mentioning that he's also enjoying a bigger role of late since Damian Lillard (calf) is sidelined.