Grant (quadriceps) will play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Grant had missed the Trail Blazers latest with a sore right quad, but he'll return to the hardwood Wednesday. He should be expected to reclaim his starting spot, which could spell fewer minutes for Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leaves early with sore quad•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Posts well-rounded line in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Struggles with shot Sunday•