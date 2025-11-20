default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Grant (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Grant was considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game due to an illness, but the veteran forward has been cleared to return from a one-game absence. He has averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 27.6 minutes per game across seven appearances in November.

More News