Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Good to go against Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Grant was considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game due to an illness, but the veteran forward has been cleared to return from a one-game absence. He has averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 27.6 minutes per game across seven appearances in November.
