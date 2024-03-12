Watch Now:

Grant (hamstring) is active and starting Monday's game against Boston, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Grant will re-join the first unit as Portland ascends towards full health. Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Shaedon Sharpe (core) are both amid multi-week absences, with Jabari Walker (hip) representing the only rotation player unavailable in the frontcourt.

