Grant (face) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
After missing the past nine games for Portland, Grant will be back in action, though there's no word of any possible restrictions. In 29 appearances this season, Grant holds averages of 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals on 38.2 percent shooting from the field.
