Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (calf) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Grant will shed his questionable tag and return from a seven-game stint on the sidelines due to a right calf strain. The veteran forward's return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle.
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