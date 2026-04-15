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Grant (calf) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Grant will shed his questionable tag and return from a seven-game stint on the sidelines due to a right calf strain. The veteran forward's return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Kris Murray and Matisse Thybulle.

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