Grant (rest) is available for Sunday's game versus the Rockets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Grant will return to the lineup Sunday after missing the previous game due to rest. The 28-year-old forward has started all 54 of his appearances this season and is averaging a career-high 20.8 points in 35.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Set to play against Sacramento•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Still out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Listed questionable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Lands in concussion protocol•