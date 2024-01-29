Grant (back) will play in Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Grant will be able to play through the back injury that caused him to leave Friday's game against the Spurs early. The 29-year-old pro has been on a tear of late, averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 37.0 minutes per game over the last five games he was able to finish.
