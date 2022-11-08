Grant is listed as probable for Wednesday's clash with the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain.
Grant joins three other starters on the lengthy probable list for the contest. However, unless things move south in the next 24 hours, Grant should start again Wednesday, looking to follow up a 23-point effort against the Heat on Monday.
