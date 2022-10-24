Grant closed with 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-104 victory over the Lakers.

Grant drove around LeBron James and made a layup with 3.0 seconds left to give Portland the lead for good Sunday. It was just his second basket of the second half as 12 of his 16 points came in the first two periods. The 28-year-old is averaging 15.7 points per game and is 6-for-8 from beyond the arc through the season's first three contests. He averaged 16.1 shots per game over the last two seasons in Detroit but has received fewer chances so far this year for Portland, averaging only 9.7 attempts.