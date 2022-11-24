Grant finished with 21 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Cavaliers.

Grant scored all 21 of his points in the first quarter but missed his three shot attempts in the second half. After averaging 26.1 points per game in his first seven contests in November, he's averaging just 14.5 points and making only 36.5 percent of his shots over the last four games.