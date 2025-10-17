Grant produced 32 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six rebounds, two steals and three blocks across 31 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Grant did everything in his power to carry his team to a victory, but the Blazers fell just short. The veteran forward caught fire from beyond the arc, which is where he did a good chunk of his damage. He also got to the charity stripe with regularity, attempting a game-high 14 free throws. Grant was named in the starting lineup for the last two matchups of the preseason, and with Deni Avdija (back) and Toumani Camara (knee) dealing with injuries, Grant could be in the starting five for Wednesday's regular-season opener Wednesday against Minnesota.