Grant (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Grant is in danger of missing his second straight contest Sunday due to right knee soreness. If Grant is forced to sit out yet again, Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray should continue to receive increased playing time.
