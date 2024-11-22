Grant is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Rockets due to an illness.
Grant is in danger of missing his first game of the season Friday after being a late addition to the injury report due to an illness. If Grant is unable to suit up against Houston, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Kris Murray are candidates to receive increased playing time.
