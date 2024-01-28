Grant (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bulls.
Grant left Friday's 116-100 loss to the Spurs early due to mid-back soreness, and his status for Sunday's game is also in question. If he is unable to go, Matisse Thybulle and Toumani Camara could be in line for extended playing time.
