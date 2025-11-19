Grant (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

The Trail Blazers submitted a hefty injury report for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Jrue Holiday (calf) remains out, Shaedon Sharpe (calf) is doubtful and Robert Williams will be held out for rest. If the Trail Blazers hold Grant out, the team could turn to guys like Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Duop Reath.