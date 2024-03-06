Grant (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.
Grant is in danger of missing his ninth straight game Wednesday due to right quadriceps soreness. However, Grant's updated injury status is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leaves early with sore quad•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Posts well-rounded line in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Strong from deep as top scorer•