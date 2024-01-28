Grant (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bulls.
Grant left Friday's game against the Spurs early due to back soreness that has his status for Sunday's game in question. If he is unable to go, Matisse Thybulle and Toumani Camara could be in line for extended run.
