Grant notched 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over the Rockets.

Grant got back on track in the win, contributing on both ends of the floor. After a strong start to the season, Grant saw his production wane over the past couple of games. A two-way effort like this is just what managers had been hoping to see out of him on a regular basis.