Grant totaled 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 22 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 136-131 loss to the Heat.

Grant has played very well off the bench this season, and there's no reason to think he'll experience a change of role any time soon. The veteran forward has surpassed the 15-point mark coming off the bench in each of his nine regular-season appearances to date while shooting over 50 percent from the floor and above 40 percent from three-point range. It's still early in the season, but Grant has been one of the best bench scorers in the league in the opening weeks of the campaign.