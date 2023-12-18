Grant ended with 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 loss to the Warriors.

After pouring in 27 points on 12-for-20 shooting Saturday in his return from a four-game absence due to a concussion in the Trail Blazers' 131-120 loss to the Mavericks, Grant suited up for the second leg of the back-to-back set and delivered an even better performance. With Grant quickly settling back into a focal role on the offensive end, Shaedon Sharpe and Deandre Ayton have seen the biggest downturns from a usage standpoint over the past two contests.