Grant totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 victory over the Spurs.

When the Blazers are at full strength, Grant operates as the third-best scoring option behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, but that hasn't stopped him from being an elite performer. He's now scored over 15 points in 12 straight appearances and is averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field in that span.