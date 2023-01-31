Grant finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 35 minutes in Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks.

Grant narrowly beat out Anfernee Simons (21 points) for second on the team in scoring behind Damian Lillard (42 points), doing so while ending a relative dry spell from three-point range over his previous three contests. The 28-year-old finished January with averages of 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35.1 minutes per contest.