The Trail Blazers placed Grant in the NBA's concussion protocol Saturday.

Grant has a little extra time to rest up before the Blazers return to action Monday in the first game of a back-to-back set, but he's far from a guarantee to clear the necessary hurdles. Grant was deemed clear to return during Friday's game after suffering what was termed a right eye contusion, but he exhibited additional symptoms Saturday that required further evaluation. If he can't suit up, Nassir Little and the newly-acquired Matisse Thybulle and Kevin Knox may be among the candidates to see added minutes, assuming they are available.