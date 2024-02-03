Grant is a late scratch for Friday's game against Denver due to lower back tightness.
Grant was not on Portland's injury report and was ruled out just a few minutes prior to tipoff. With the veteran forward sidelined, Portland will give Toumani Camara the start.
