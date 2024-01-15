Grant has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix due to an illness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Grant wasn't on the Trail Blazers' initial injury report for Sunday's matchup, but he was listed as questionable less than two hours before tipoff before being ruled out shortly after. The team will be shorthanded in the frontcourt with Deandre Ayton (knee) and Ibou Badji (hip) also out, but Jabari Walker, Toumani Camara and Kris Murray are candidates to see increased roles Sunday.