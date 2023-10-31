Grant amassed 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 99-91 win over the Raptors.

The veteran forward led all scorers on the nights as Portland collected its first win of the season. Grant hadn't scored more than 17 points in any of the team's initial three losses, having gone just 2-for-13 from three-point range, so Monday's production was an encouraging sign he's beginning to round into form. The Blazers' roster is in transition, and Grant is adjusting to having Deandre Ayton in the frontcourt next to him while not having Damian Lillard deliver the ball to him any more.