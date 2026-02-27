Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leads Blazers with 27 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant closed Thursday's 121-112 victory over Chicago with 27 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.
Grant enjoyed an efficient performance on the offensive end, and he did nearly half of his damage from the charity stripe. He's put up 20-plus points in three straight contests and was relied on more heavily Thursday with Donovan Clingan (illness) and Deni Avdija (back) sidelined.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Strikes for 21 against Minnesota•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Efficient in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Hits for 18 in Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Logs team-high 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Strikes for game-high 23 in rout•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Logs team-high 23 points•