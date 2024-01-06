Grant supplied 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and three steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 139-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Grant led the Trail Blazers in scoring for the third time in five games, though he hasn't managed to crack 20 points over his last three games. His 20.1 points per game over his last 10 appearances is slightly down from his season average of 21.6. However, Grant's shooting numbers have slightly risen to 49.3 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from three in that span.