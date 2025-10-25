Grant accumulated 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 139-119 victory over Golden State.

The veteran forward has come off the bench in two straight games to begin the season, and so far, Grant seems to be thriving in the new role. He's averaging 25.5 points, and he's been locked in from beyond the arc, going 6-for-11 (54.5 percent) on three-point attempts. Grant hasn't added much else yet from a fantasy perspective, but he averaged 1.9 steals plus blocks last season and should be able to contribute in the defensive categories as well.