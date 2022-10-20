Grant closed Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Kings with 23 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes.

Grant converted a three-point play with less than a minute remaining to give Portland the lead for good, capping off an excellent debut with his new team. The former Detroit Piston seems to be a great fit at a position that has often been the Achilles heel for the Trail Blazers in recent years. His pure shooting and defensive contributions make Grant an excellent upgrade in the starting lineup.