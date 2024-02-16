Grant amassed 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one block over 33 minutes during Thursday's 128-91 loss to Minnesota.

Grant was the only Trail Blazer to score 20-plus points. Portland fell behind early with a 44-14 deficit, and the anemic results continued throughout the game. The Trail Blazers depend heabvly on grant's output, but even his recent 49-point night result against Detroit failed to register a notch in the win column.