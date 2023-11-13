Grant logged 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 41 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

Grant continues to act as the offensive engine for the Trail Blazers, and he's excelling amid the injury struggles thwarting Portland's backcourt. Through nine games, Grant is averaging 22.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.