Grant ended Friday's 107-95 loss to the Lakers with 24 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Grant has stepped up at Portland's leading offensive player of late with Anfernee Simons (thumb), Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) all currently injured. Over his past nine games, Grant has put up at least 22 points eight times, and he's averaging 25.2 points during that stretch. Though the Blazers have struggled this season in what is shaping up to be a rebuilding campaign, Grant is having one of the finest seasons of his 10-year career with per-game averages of 22.7 points, 4.4 boards, 1.9 assists, 2.4 triples and 0.8 blocks over 36.4 minutes.