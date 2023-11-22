Grant closed with 26 points (8-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 loss to the Suns.

Grant drilled five three-pointers in.a bounce-back game. The veteran suffered through is worst stat line of the season in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, so it was encouraging for fantasy managers to see his shot come back to life. Grant's load was also lightened by the welcome return of Malcom Brogdon.