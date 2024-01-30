Grant registered 27 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over Philadelphia.

Grant led a spirited effort by the Trail Blazers, taking advantage of key absences from Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (ankle) to blow out the Sixers. Grant played despite dealing with a lingering back injury, but he had no issue with getting physical inside, as he drew multiple fouls and converted 12 of 13 free-throw attempts.