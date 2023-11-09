Grant chipped in 38 points (12-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 46 minutes during Wednesday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Kings.

The Trail Blazers don't have a marquee go-to guy after Damian Lillard's departure, but Grant has made his mark as one of the team's top playmakers. Wednesday marked Grant's best game by a wide margin, besting his previous season high of 27 points. Interestingly, Grant is on a perfect upward trend. His scoring numbers have increased with every performance, starting with a 13-point showing in the opener and increasing by a few points with each appearance.