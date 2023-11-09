Grant chipped in 38 points (12-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 46 minutes during Wednesday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Kings.
The Trail Blazers don't have a marquee go-to guy after Damian Lillard's departure, but Grant has made his mark as one of the team's top playmakers. Wednesday marked Grant's best game by a wide margin, besting his previous season high of 27 points. Interestingly, Grant is on a perfect upward trend. His scoring numbers have increased with every performance, starting with a 13-point showing in the opener and increasing by a few points with each appearance.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Drops 27 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Solid game in OT win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Solid outing against former team•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leading scorer in Toronto•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 17 with 16 shots•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Good to go Wednesday•