Grant racked up 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 101-98 loss to the Thunder.

Grant paced his team's scoring attack with 17 points, and he also turned in a neat shooting line. The Syracuse product has been able to produce across the board so far in December, and he's now averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34.7 minutes per game (nine appearances).