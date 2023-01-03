Grant finished with 36 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit.

Grant dominated on the offensive end with 15 of his 36 points coming from beyond the arc. It was clear Grant was feeling it in the second quarter, as he drilled all four of his shots from the field, which included a pair of threes. He followed it up with 17 second-half points in only 12 minutes of playing time. Grant has now reached the 30-point threshold in two of his last three appearances.