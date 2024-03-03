Grant won't return to Saturday's game versus Memphis due to right quadricep soreness. He finished with five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal over 15 minutes.
The injury sounds relatively minor, but Portland tends to be cautious with veteran players such as Grant. His availability for the start of Portland's four-game week is murky as Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves approaches.
