Grant recorded 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 loss to the Mavericks.

Grant returned after missing the previous four games with a concussion, finishing second on the team in scoring along with a handful of rebounds while ending three points short of reaching the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season. Grant has tallied 25 or more points in eight contests this year, hauling in at least five rebounds on seven occasions.