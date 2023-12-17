Grant recorded 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 loss to the Mavericks.
Grant returned after missing the previous four games with a concussion, finishing second on the team in scoring along with a handful of rebounds while ending three points short of reaching the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season. Grant has tallied 25 or more points in eight contests this year, hauling in at least five rebounds on seven occasions.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Available to play, starts Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Expected to suit up Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Returns to practice•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't travel with team•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains out Friday•