Grant is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to back spasms.
Grant has only missed two games in the 2022-23 season and is expected to play Wednesday. The 28-year-old forward is averaging 25.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 35.8 minutes over his last 12 contests.
