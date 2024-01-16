Grant (illness) was a partial participant at Tuesday's practice, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Grant was sidelined in Sunday's loss to Phoenix due to an illness. He appears to still be working back to full health, making it uncertain if he'll be ready to play Wednesday versus the Nets.
