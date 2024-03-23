Grant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Grant was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report leading up to Friday's contest, so it seems he never really had a great chance to play. His next chance to return will arrive Saturday against the Nuggets.
