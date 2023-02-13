Grant (concussion) is listed questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Grant remains in concussion protocol as of Sunday night, so there's a decent chance he'll miss at least one half of the Blazers' upcoming back-to-back set. Keep an eye out for an update from the team after shootaround Monday morning.
